New Delhi, February 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting over the upcoming Meghalaya and Nagaland Assembly elections on Wednesday.

The meeting was chaired by BJP national president JP Nadda at party headquarters in Delhi. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and all the members of the Central Election Committee were present at the meeting. Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023: State Election Commission Holds Meeting With Political Parties on Expenditure Monitoring Measures.

In Meghalaya, BJP will fight in all seats alone this time while in Nagaland, the party will contest the polls in alliance with the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP). In Nagaland, BJP will be contesting on 20 seats out of 60 seats. Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023: From Polling to Results and Nail-Biting Fight Between BJP-NDPP Alliance and NPF, Know Key Facts About the State Polls Held in 2018.

Voting for Assembly elections in Nagaland and Meghalaya will be held in a single phase on February 27. The results will be declared on March 2. According to the Election Commission of India, the terms of Nagaland and Meghalaya are coming to an end on March 12 and 15 respectively.

Earlier on January 27, BJP held a CEC meeting in the national capital to finalize the names of the candidates for the upcoming Tripura Assembly elections. After the meeting, BJP announced its first list of 48 candidates for the Tripura Assembly polls, fielding Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik from Dhanpur.

Six of the party's sitting MLAs have not been given tickets for the upcoming Tripura polls.Chief Minister Manik Saha will contest the upcoming state assembly polls from the Town Bordowali constituency.

Party leaders Anil Baluni and Sambit Patra on Saturday announced the BJP's candidates for the Tripura assembly polls at a press conference in the party headquarters here.

For the first time, 11 women candidates have been given tickets in the state assembly election. Tripura is slated to go to Assembly polls on February 16. Votes will be counted on March 2 along with Nagaland and Meghalaya.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)