Surat (Gujarat) [India], March 7 (ANI): In a heartwarming moment during his roadshow earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was presented with a painting by renowned mouth and foot painter Manoj Bhingare.

The painting, a special creation by Bhingare, was a gesture of admiration and respect towards the Prime Minister.

Manoj Bhingare, known for his unique art style using his mouth and feet, expressed his joy after the Prime Minister acknowledged his creation and gave a signature on it during the rally.

Speaking to ANI, Manoj Bhingare said, "I have always wanted to present this painting to PM Modi. Today, I got the chance, and he appreciated it by signing it. I am extremely happy and grateful. He also asked about me and my painting, which was a very special moment for me."

Earlier in the day, PM Modi held a roadshow in Surat as part of his visit to Gujarat, his home state.

The roadshow witnessed a massive turnout, with thousands of enthusiastic supporters lining both sides of the road to catch a glimpse of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also accompanied the Prime Minister.

BJP flags fluttered amongst the crowd. Women, children, and elderly citizens stood shoulder to shoulder, some dressed in traditional attire while others wore T-shirts bearing Modi's image.

Security personnel maintained a tight vigil as the Prime Minister acknowledged the crowd with folded hands and waved from his vehicle, responding to the overwhelming enthusiasm with a warm smile.

After the rally, the Prime Minister launched the Surat Food Security Saturation Campaign and distributed the benefits of the National Food Security Act to over 2.3 lakh beneficiaries in Surat. (ANI)

