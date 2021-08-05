New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said no matter how much the Opposition parties try to disrupt Parliament proceedings during the ongoing Monsoon Session and stall the development, the "country cannot become hostage to such selfishness and politics".

"No matter how much some people (Opposition) try to disrupt Parliament proceedings and stall the development of the country, our country cannot become hostage to such selfishness and politics," said the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister was speaking at an interactive session with the beneficiaries of 'Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana' in Uttar Pradesh via video-conference.

Earlier on Thursday, slamming Congress for disrupting the ongoing Monsoon session, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad alleged that the Congress' intention is to let the Houses function only "if the Parliament subserves the interest of their Parivar".

Referring to the several adjournment motions and stalemates in the Parliament, Prasad said the exchequer has suffered a loss of Rs 130 crores during the disruptions.

The business of both the Houses of the Parliament remained majorly disrupted due to the continuous ruckus created by the Opposition over the issues including farmers' protest, Pegasus spyware, COVID-19 and inflation.

The Monsoon Session commenced on July 19 and is scheduled to continue till August 13. (ANI)

