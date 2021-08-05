Mumbai, August 5: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, commonly known as the MHT CET 2021 dates have been announced. The schedule for the MHT CET 2021 was announced by Higher Education Minister Uday Samant today during a press conference. Reports inform that the CET exams in Maharashtra would be held in two phases from September 4 to 10 and September 14 to 20. Students appearing for it must keep a check on the official site- mhtcet2021.mahacet.org.

The MHT CET 2021 examination is held for students seeking admission into various courses like Engineering, Pharmacology, Hotel Management, Management. The CET for admission to technical courses will be held in two sessions from September 4 to 10 and from September 14 to 20. The CET 2021 will be held online but will be conducted at designated exam centres. AIIMS INI CET 2021 Result Declared; Candidates Can Check The Result Online At Official Website aiimsexams.ac.in.

The authorities have already concluded the registration process of the MHT CET 2021 on July 15. Registered candidates will be able to download their MHT CET admit card 2021 as per schedule from the official website. The MHT CET 2021 will be a computer-based test that will be held separately for Physics-Chemistry-Maths (PCM) and Physics-Chemistry-Biology (PCB) students. Students can check the guidelines related to the common entrance exam available on the official website.

Last year, the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test was held at nearly 175 exam centres while this year the number is 350. The authorities have ensured that adequate social distancing measures and all the COVID-19 protocols will be followed during the examinations.

