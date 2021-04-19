Lucknow, Apr 19 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and took stock of the measures being taken to control the coronavirus pandemic.

"The CM told the PM that the state was working with full devotion to check the spread (of the virus). In addition to ensuring availability of ICU beds and oxygen, the state is working on maximum testing," according to an official statement issued here.

The prime minister also sought information regarding RT-PCR tests done by private laboratories.

All district magistrates have been instructed to ask private labs to increase their RTPCR test capacity.

Adityanath also told Modi that some elements are spreading rumours that private labs are not doing COVID-19 tests, whereas the fact is so far over 17 lakh tests have been done by private labs only.

The chief minister said that action will also be taken against those who are spreading rumours.

