New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 30th National Commission for Women (NCW) Foundation Day programme on Monday, at 4:30 pm via video conferencing.

In a tweet today, the Prime Minister wrote, "At 4:30 PM this evening, will address the 30th NCW Foundation Day programme. @NCWIndia."

The theme of the programme is 'She The Change Maker', aimed at celebrating the achievements of women in different fields, the Prime Minister's office informed on Sunday.

The State Commissions for Women, Department of Women and Child Development in State Governments, University and College teaching faculty and students, voluntary organisations, women entrepreneurs and business associations will be a part of the event.

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani will also be present on the occasion. (ANI)

