New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): On the occasion of Vijayadashmi on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a video address at an event organized by the Defence Ministry to dedicate seven new defence companies to the nation.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt and representatives from the Defence industry associations will be present on the occasion.

Also Read | Hyderabad: 26-Year-Old Woman Ends Life After Argument With Husband; Case Registered.

The Government has decided to convert Ordnance Factory Board from a government department into seven 100 per cent government-owned corporate entities, as a measure to improve self-reliance in the defence preparedness of the country.

This move will bring about enhanced functional autonomy, efficiency and will unleash new growth potential and innovation, a PMO release said.

Also Read | Bangladesh Durga Puja Violence: India Terms Incident 'Disturbing', Says Indian High Commission in Touch With Authorities.

The seven new Defence companies that have been incorporated are - Munitions India Limited (MIL); Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVANI); Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited (AWE India); Troop Comforts Limited (TCL); Yantra India Limited (YIL); India Optel Limited (IOL); and Gliders India Limited (GIL). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)