New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address public meetings in Uttarakhand and Rajasthan on April 2.

PM Modi will speak at public gatherings in Uttarakhand's Rudrapur and Kothrutali in Rajasthan.

Additionally, as part of his campaigning, the Prime Minister will conduct an election tour in Uttar Pradesh.

He will address a public meeting in Saharanpur on April 6 and hold a roadshow in Ghaziabad on the same evening.

The Prime Minister will also hold a huge public meeting in Pilibhot on April 9. He is likely to hold a public meeting in UP's Moradabad on April 16.

Meanwhile, with more than two weeks to go for the Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will celebrate the party's foundation day with the slogan '400 Paar' on April 6.

The party has issued an official circular to its office bearers (from the central leadership to booth-level teams), detailing various programs to be conducted to celebrate the foundation day.

These programs include meetings with beneficiaries, door-to-door interactions, Padyatras, bike rallies, and felicitations of senior workers, to be organized across the country.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 303 seats, while the Indian National Congress (INC) managed to secure only 52 seats.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections for 543 seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast votes in the general elections. (ANI)

