Bhagalpur (Bihar) [India], February 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bhagalpur on February 24th at 11 AM to address a public rally ahead of the 2025 Bihar elections, at the Airport Ground.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will accompany the Prime Minister, and the rally is expected to witness the participation of around 5 lakh farmers.

Also Read | Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: Mary Kom, Avani, and Suhas Share Insights on Discipline and Focus With Students in the 7th Episode of PM Narendra Modi's Flagship Programme Promoting Stress-Free Learning (Watch Video).

The event will feature the Kisan Samman Nidhi distribution and a public meeting. As part of the program, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 19th instalment of Kisan Samman Nidhi, prioritizing the welfare, happiness, and prosperity of farmers.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sahnawaj Hussain told ANI that the rally will witness the presence of senior NDA leaders and people from 13 districts, including Bhagalpur, Munger, Begusarai, and others.

Also Read | France Horror: 'Angry' Over Losing Fortnite Game, Man Brutally Murders Minor Girl Walking Back Home From School in Essonne.

BJP leaders are optimistic about winning 200+ seats in Bihar, citing the strong NDA alliance and double-engine government under PM Modi and Nitish Kumar's leadership.

"Just like Delhi, we will win Bihar upcoming elections too," Hussain said.

The BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustan Awam Morcha and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha are constituents of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar.

Earlier, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav downplayed the impact of the Delhi election results on Bihar, asserting that the BJP stands no chance of forming a government in the state.

Speaking to the media, Yadav claimed that the people have now recognised the Bharatiya Janata Party."There will be no impact. How can they form the government? Can the BJP form the government while we are here? The people have now recognised the BJP," Lalu Yadav said.

The Bihar Legislative Assembly election for all 243 constituencies is scheduled to be held in October or November this year. The last assembly elections were held in October-November 2020. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)