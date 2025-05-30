New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): Union Ministry of Culture in collaboration with the Madhya Pradesh government is commemorating the 300th birth anniversary of Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar, a visionary reformer and cultural patron in Bhopal on May 31.

The event will be held at Jamboree Maidan in Madhya Pradesh's capital city and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will grace the occasion as a Chief Guest.

Also Read | Sikkim State Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live: Dear Dasher Friday Lottery Result of May 30 2025 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

The commemorative programme will be held in the presence of Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel and state Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. This event forms a part of the Ministry of Culture's ongoing efforts to commemorate and celebrate India's heritage and remember and honour the great visionaries who have shaped the cultural and social foundations of Bharat.

During the program, a 'Commemorative Coin and Stamp' will be released in honour of Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar's 300th birth anniversary. An exhibition will be displayed showcasing her remarkable life, works, and contributions to Indian society and culture. Additionally, the program will also include cultural presentations reflecting the ethos and values upheld by Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar throughout her life

Also Read | Elena Rybakina vs Jelena Ostapenko, French Open 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Live TV Telecast of Women’s Singles Third Round Roland Garros Tennis Match?.

Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar is remembered for her people centric policies, deep commitment to economic and socio-cultural issues, specially those that affected the life of women. She encouraged the education of women and their participation in the social and religious life of the local community. She supported and encouraged women weavers to make Maheshwari sarees.

Her contributions were wide ranging from infrastructure development (water bodies, roads, dharamshalas) to reconstruction and revival of temples across the length and breadth of the land. The edifices created by her have not only left an indelible mark on India's cultural and spiritual landscape but also stood the test of time. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)