Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to attend Amul's golden jubilee celebration which will be held at Narendra Modi stadium in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on February 22.

Founded in 1946, Amul is an Indian multinational cooperative society under the ownership of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Limited, Department of Cooperation, Gujarat.

"It fills me with immense pleasure that the world's largest dairy cooperative society Amul, which is owned by 3.6 million farmers, is going to hold its golden jubilee celebrations at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 22. World's most popular leader and our Prime Minister Narendra Modiji will be there to greet the farmers on the grand occasion. It is a matter of pride for us," said Jayan Mehta, Managing Director, Amul.

Dedicated to the interests of farmers and livestock farmers, Amul has revolutionized the dairy sector. Amul team is always on the field to provide proper training, seeds, milk procurement, artificial insemination and scientific approach to animal husbandry.

At present, Gujarat's dairy industry has grown to over Rs 1 lakh crore and Rs 200 crore is paid daily to 36 lakh milk producers under the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF). (ANI)

