New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to start his two-day visit to three states Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister will start his visit from the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) at Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala on Tuesday. The three projects providing world-class technical facilities for the space sector have been developed at a cumulative cost of about Rs 1800 crore.

The projects include the PSLV Integration Facility (PIF) at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota; new 'Semi-cryogenics Integrated Engine and stage Test facility' at ISRO Propulsion Complex at Mahendragiri; and 'Trisonic Wind Tunnel' at VSSC, Thiruvananthapuram, the Prime Minister Office stated.

The PSLV Integration Facility (PIF) at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota will help in boosting the frequency of PSLV launches from 6 to 15 per year. This state-of-the-art facility can also cater to the launches of SSLV and other small launch vehicles designed by private space companies.

The new 'Semi-cryogenics Integrated Engine and stage Test facility' at IPRC Mahendragiri will enable development of semi cryogenic engines and stages which will increase the payload capability of the present launch vehicles. The facility is equipped with liquid Oxygen and kerosene supply systems to test engines up to 200 tons of thrust, it added.

Wind tunnels are essential for aerodynamic testing for characterisation of rockets and aircraft during flight in the atmospheric regime. The "Trisonic Wind Tunnel" at VSSC being inaugurated is a complex technological system which will serve our future technology development needs.

During his visit, Prime Minister will also review the progress of Gaganyaan Mission and bestow 'astronaut wings' to the astronaut-designates. The Gaganyaan Mission is India's first human space flight program for which extensive preparations are underway at various ISRO centres, the release stated.

Later in noon PM Modi will participate in the programme 'Creating the Future - Digital Mobility for Automotive MSME Entrepreneurs' in Madurai, Tamil Nadu.

The Prime Minister will also launch two major initiatives designed to support and uplift MSMEs in the Indian automotive industry.

The initiatives include the TVS Open Mobility Platform and the TVS Mobility-CII Centre of Excellence.

These initiatives will be a step towards realising the Prime Minister's vision of supporting the growth of MSMEs in the country and helping them to formalise operations, integrate with global value chains and become self-reliant, it added.

In the public programme at Thoothukudi, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of Outer Harbor Container Terminal at V.O.Chidambaranar Port. This Container Terminal is a step towards transforming V.O.Chidambaranar Port into a transshipment hub for the East Coast.

The project aims to leverage India's long coastline and favourable geographic location, and strengthen India's competitiveness in the global trade arena. The major infrastructure project will also lead to creation of employment generation and economic growth in the region.

Prime Minister will inaugurate various other projects aimed at making the V.O.Chidambaranar Port as the first Green Hydrogen Hub Port of the country. These projects include desalination plant, hydrogen production and bunkering facility etc.

Prime Minister will also launch India's first indigenous green hydrogen fuel cell inland waterway vessel under Harit Nauka initiative.

The vessel is manufactured by Cochin Shipyard and underscores a pioneering step for embracing clean energy solutions and aligning with the nation's net-zero commitments. Also,

Prime Minister will also dedicate tourist facilities in 75 lighthouses across ten States/UTs during the programme.

During the programme, Prime Minister will dedicate to nation rail projects for doubling of Vanchi Maniyachchi - Nagercoil rail line including the Vanchi Maniyachchi - Tirunelveli section and Melappalayam - Aralvaymoli section. Developed at the cost of about Rs 1,477 crore, the doubling project will help in reducing travel time for the trains heading towards Chennai from Kanyakumari, Nagercoil and Tirunelveli.

Prime Minister will also dedicate four road projects in Tamil Nadu, developed at a total cost of about Rs 4,586 crore.

These projects include the four-laning of the Jittandahalli-Dharmapuri section of NH-844, two-laning with paved shoulders of the Meensurutti-Chidambaram section of NH-81, four-laning of the Oddanchatram-Madathukulam section of NH-83, and two-laning with paved shoulders of the Nagapattinam-Thanjavur section of NH-83. These projects aim to improve connectivity, reduce travel time, enhance socio-economic growth and facilitate pilgrimage visits in the region.

On February 28, the Prime Minister will inaugurate, and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth about Rs 17,300 crore at Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu.

At around 4:30 PM, Prime Minister will participate in a public programme in Yavatmal, Maharashtra, and inaugurate and dedicate to nation multiple development projects worth more than Rs 4900 crore at Yavatmal, Maharashtra. He will also release benefits under PM KISAN and other schemes during the programme, the release stated.

In a step that will showcase yet another example of commitment of the Prime Minister towards welfare of farmers, the 16th instalment amount of more than Rs 21,000 crores under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), will be released at the public programme in Yavatmal, through direct benefits transfer to beneficiaries. With this release, an amount of more than 3 lakh crore, has been transferred to more than 11 crore farmers' families.

"Prime Minister will also disburse 2nd and 3rd instalments of 'Namo Shetkari MahaSanman Nidhi', worth about Rs 3800 crore and benefiting about 88 lakh beneficiary farmers across Maharashtra. The scheme provides an additional amount of Rs 6000 per year to the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana in Maharashtra," the PMO stated.

Prime Minister will disburse Rs 825 crore of Revolving Fund to 5.5 lakh women Self Help Groups (SHGs) across Maharashtra. This amount is additional to the Revolving fund provided by the Government of India under National rural livelihood Mission (NRLM). Revolving Fund (RF) is given to SHGs to promote lending of money within SHGs by rotational basis and increase annual income of poor households by promoting women led micro enterprises at village level.

Prime Minister will initiate distribution of one crore Ayushman cards across Maharashtra. This is yet another step to reach out to beneficiaries of welfare schemes so as to realise the Prime Minister's vision of 100 percent saturation of all government schemes.

Prime Minister will launch the Modi Awaas Gharkul Yojana for OBC category beneficiaries in Maharashtra. The scheme envisages the construction of a total 10 lakh houses from FY 2023-24 to FY 2025-26. Prime Minister will transfer the first instalment of Rs 375 Crore to 2.5 lakh beneficiaries of the Yojana.

Prime Minister will dedicate to nation multiple irrigation projects benefiting Marathwada and Vidarbha region of Maharashtra. These projects are developed at a cumulative cost of more than Rs 2750 crore under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojna (PMKSY) and Baliraja Jal Sanjeevani Yojana (BJSY).

Prime Minister will also inaugurate multiple rail projects worth more than Rs. 1300 crore in Maharashtra. The projects include Wardha-Kalamb broad gauge line (part of Wardha-Yavatmal-Nanded new broad gauge line project) and New Ashti - Amalner broad gauge line (part of Ahmednagar-Beed-Parli new broad gauge line project). The new broad gauge lines will improve connectivity of the Vidarbha and Marathwada regions and boost socio-economic development.

The Prime Minister will also virtually flag off two train services during the programme. This includes train services connecting Kalamb and Wardha; and train services connecting Amalner and New Ashti. This new train service will help improve rail connectivity and benefit students, traders and daily commuters of the region, the release stated.

Moreover, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation several projects for strengthening the road sector in Maharashtra.

The projects include four lanings of the Warora-Wani section of NH-930; road upgradation projects for important roads connecting Sakoli-Bhandara and Salaikhurd-Tirora. These projects will improve connectivity, reduce travel time and boost socio-economic development in the region, the release stated.

Prime Minister will also inaugurate the statue of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay in Yavatmal city. (ANI

