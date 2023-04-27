New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate 91 FM transmitters of 100 Watt tomorrow which will give a boost to radio connectivity in the country.

"The government has been committed to enhancing FM connectivity in the country. The 91 new 100 Watt FM transmitters have been installed in 84 districts across 18 States and 2 Union Territories," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) stated.

Also Read | Jharkhand Shocker: BJP Leader Pramod Singh's Body Found Hanging From Tree in Palamu, Family Allege Murder Over Property Dispute.

A special focus of this expansion has been on enhancing coverage in Aspirational Districts and in border areas, the release reads.

"The States and UTs covered include Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Ladakh and Andaman and Nicobar Islands," PMO stated.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Naxal Attack: 'Slowed Down To Chew Pan Masala, Vehicle Blew Up in Front of Me and Saw Pieces of Bodies on Road', Says Eyewitness.

The PMO further added "With this expansion of AIR's FM service, an additional 2 crore people, who did not have access to the medium, will now be covered. It will result in an expansion of coverage in about 35,000 sq km area."

Prime Minister has firmly believed in radio's important role in reaching out to the masses. To harness the unique strength of the medium to reach out to the widest possible audience, Prime Minister started the Mann ki Baat programme, which is now nearing its landmark 100th episode, the release stated. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)