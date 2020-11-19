New Delhi, November 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2020 on Thursday via video conferencing.

"Will be addressing the Bengaluru Tech Summit at 11 am tomorrow, November 19. Looking forward to interacting with the best minds from the world of technology, start-ups and innovation," Prime Minister Modi tweeted on Wednesday.

Also Read | J&K| Encounter Underway Near Ban Toll Plaza in Nagrota, Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Closed: Live Breaking News Headlines Updates on November 19, 2020.

Will be addressing the Bengaluru Tech Summit at 11 AM tomorrow, 19th November. Looking forward to interacting with the best minds from the world of technology, start-ups and innovation. https://t.co/dyg5dUFgvk — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 18, 2020

The Bengaluru Tech Summit, organised by the Government of Karnataka along with Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS), Karnataka government's Vision Group on Information Technology, Biotechnology and StartUp, Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) and MM Activ Sci-Tech Communications, is scheduled to take place from November 19 to 21.

The summit will see the participation of Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Swiss Confederation Vice President Guy Parmelin, and many other prominent international figures.

Also Read | Indore: 20 Staff Members of a Jewellery Shop Test Positive For COVID-19, Contact Tracing of Customers Underway.

Apart from them, thought leaders, industry captains, technocrats, researchers, innovators, investors, policy-makers and educators from India and around the world will also be participating in the summit.

This year, the theme of the summit is "Next is Now". The summit will deliberate on the key challenges emerging in the post-pandemic world with a focus on the impact of prominent technologies and innovations in the domains of 'Information Technology and Electronics' and 'Biotechnology'.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan expressed happiness over the gesture shown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the event.

"After Atal Bihari Vajpayee inaugurating the tech summit 22 years back it is for the second time our Prime Minister is inaugurating the event. We are looking forward to hear his inaugural speech which will have a huge impact on our state, the whole country and the entire BTS2020," he said.

"Despite the pandemic challenge faced by the world, I am glad to see that over 25 tech nations are participating at the BTS2020 along with thought leaders, industry captains, technocrats, researchers, innovators, investors, policy-makers and educators from India and around the world. It is a testimony to the recognition of Bangalore and the entire state as the leading tech hub of the country," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)