Madhya Pradesh, November 19: In a shocking incident, twenty staff members of a jewellery shop in Indore have tested positive for COVID-19, according to an ANI report. Contact tracing has started in order to find those customers who came in contact with the coronavirus positive staff members.

Dr Praveen Jadia, Chief Medical Officer said, "The shop has records of people who bought products from their shop but it's a challenge to trace those who did not buy anything." Last week Diwali and Dhanteras festivals were celebrated and as a result of which, the footfalls in the shop were higher. Delhi Records 131 COVID-19 Deaths, Highest in Single Day; Total Cases Cross 5 Lakh.

Hindi news reports, however, cited that the number of infected people is much higher. According to News18 Hindi, 31 staff members of the shop have been found coronavirus positive.

20 staff members of a jewellery shop in Indore test positive for COVID-19

Twenty staff members of a jewellery shop in Indore have tested positive for COVID-19. They've records of people who bought products from their shop but it's a challenge to trace those who did not buy anything: Dr Praveen Jadia, Chief Medical Officer (18.11.2020) #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/BrhGMPuriz — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2020

Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday recorded 1,209 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking its case tally to 1,86,655, a health official said. Thirteen fatalities pushed the death toll to 3,115. A total of 918 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the state''s recovery count to 1,74,202.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 19, 2020 07:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).