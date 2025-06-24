New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the centenary celebration of the historic conversation between two of India's greatest spiritual and moral leaders, Sree Narayana Guru and Mahatma Gandhi, on Tuesday at around 11 AM at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, according to a release from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

As per the release, PM Modi will also address the gathering on the occasion.

The historic conversation between Sree Narayana Guru and Mahatma Gandhi took place at Sivagiri Mutt on March 12, 1925, during Mahatma Gandhi's visit and centred around Vaikom Satyagraha, religious conversions, non-violence, abolition of untouchability, attainment of salvation, the uplift of the downtrodden, among others, the PMO release said.

Organised by Sree Narayana Dharma Sanghom Trust, the celebration will bring together spiritual leaders and other members to reflect upon and commemorate the visionary dialogue that continues to shape India's social and moral fabric. It stands as a powerful tribute to the shared vision of social justice, unity, and spiritual harmony championed by both Sree Narayana Guru and Mahatma Gandhi, it added. (ANI)

