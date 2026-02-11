Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 11 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the state on February 14, during which he will inaugurate several infrastructure projects, including the Guwahati-North Guwahati connecting bridge and the temporary campus of IIM Guwahati.

Speaking to reporters, Sarma said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam on February 14. He will directly go to Chabua airport from Delhi. He will start his journey from Delhi at 7:15 am on February 14 and will reach Chabua airfield at 9:50 am. He will come to Moran from Chabua at 10 am and will land at Moran's advanced field. Several fighter aircraft will conduct an airshow, and several will be landed on the road. After that, he will come to Guwahati airport at 12-30 pm."

"PM Modi will take off from Moran ALF, and he will come directly to Guwahati. At 1 pm, he will inaugurate the Guwahati-North Guwahati connecting bridge (constructed on the river Brahmaputra), and simultaneously, he will inspect the bridge. It is not only a bridge, but it is also an architectural marvel achieved by our local PWD engineers. After inaugurating the bridge, the Prime Minister will come to Lachit Ghat and will inaugurate the temporary campus of IIM Guwahati (Bongora IT City). The land forthe construction of IIM Guwahati has already allocated at Palasbari. The Prime Minister will inaugurate the AI-enabled Hyperscale Data Centre developed by NIC at Amingaon. The Prime Minister will also dedicate 100 EV buses to Assam," Sarma said giving a detailed insight of PM Modi's day-long visit.

"At 2 pm, he will reach Khanapara, where the Prime Minister will address a Booth Sanmilan, where around 1 lakh BJP booth-level karyakartas will be present. Assam BJP has 7 lakh dedicated members. The Prime Minister will leave for New Delhi on the evening of February 14," Sarma added.

On the eviction issue, Sarma described the recent Supreme Court order as a "Historic victory" for the state. PM Modi's Assam Visit on February 14: Himanta Biswa Sarma Details Mega Line-Up, Hails SC Verdict on Evictions

On the eviction issue, Sarma described a recent Supreme Court order as a "historic victory" for the state. He said the apex court has upheld the Assam government's right to conduct eviction drives in forest areas, subject to a committee's review. "If land falls under the forest area then the committee will give speaking order and the state government can conduct eviction within 15 days," Sarma stated.

He further revealed that eviction drives in Sarupathar, Daiyang, Nambor reserve forest, Goalpara and Nagaon have freed 1,25,326 bighas of forest land so far. "If we take the revenue department figures, then it will become more than 1.60 lakh bighas of land," the Chief Minister added. (ANI)

