New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday inaugurate a museum in Ranchi in the memory of revered tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda via video-conferencing.

The Modi government had recently announced that Munda's birth anniversary, which falls on Monday, will be celebrated as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas.

Also Read | Army Personnel Nabbed by Bihar ATS for Leaking Secret Information to Pakistani Handler.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement that Modi has always emphasized the invaluable contribution of tribal communities, particularly their sacrifices for the cause of the country's freedom struggle.

In his Independence Day speech in 2016, he emphasized the role played by tribal freedom fighters in the freedom struggle and envisaged building museums, dedicated to the memory of the brave tribal freedom fighters, so that coming generations would be able to know about their sacrifices for the country, it added.

Also Read | Fuel Excise Duty Reduction: Irked with Recent Cut, Haryana Petrol Pumps to go on 24-Hour Strike Tomorrow.

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs has so far sanctioned the construction of 10 tribal freedom fighter museums. These museums will cherish the memories of tribal freedom fighters from various states and regions.

'Bhagwan Birsa Munda Smriti Udhyan Sah Swatantrata Sanghralay' has been built in association with the Jharkhand government at the Old Central Jail in Ranchi, where Munda had sacrificed his life, the PMO said.

It will serve as a tribute to his sacrifice for the nation and the tribal communities. The museum will play an important role in preserving and promoting tribal culture and history.

The PMO said it would also demonstrate the way tribals struggled to protect their forests, land rights, their culture and show their valour and sacrifices, which is vital for nation-building.

Along with Munda, the museum will also highlight other tribal freedom fighters associated with different movements such as Shahid Budhu Bhagat, Sidhu-Kanhu, Nilambar-Pitambar, Diwa-Kisun, Telanga Khadiya, Gaya Munda, Jatra Bhagat, Poto H, Bhagirath Manjhi and Ganga Narayan Singh.

The museum will have a 25-foot statue of Munda and nine-foot statues of other freedom fighters of the region as well.

The memorial park has been developed in neighbouring 25 acres, and it will have a musical fountain, food court, children's park, infinity pool, garden and other entertainment facilities.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)