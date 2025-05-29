Alipurduar (West Bengal) [India], May 29 (ANI): West Bengal's Alipurduar is all set to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, who will lay the foundation stone for the City Gas Distribution (CGD) project in Alipurduar and Cooch Behar districts.

The project, worth over Rs 1010 crore, aims to provide Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connections to more than 2.5 lakh households and supply PNG to over 100 commercial establishments and industries. It will also offer Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) to vehicular traffic by setting up around 19 CNG stations. It is expected to generate employment and promote clean energy in the region.

This initiative aligns with the government's Minimum Work Program (MWP) targets and is expected to benefit the residents and businesses of these districts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi set the political agenda for the saffron camp in Bengal on Wednesday by using X to accuse the ruling Trinamool Congress of corruption and mismanagement.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, " I will be addressing a BJP West Bengal public meeting in Alipurduar tomorrow afternoon. Over the last decade, the various schemes of the NDA Government have been greatly appreciated by the people of West Bengal. At the same time, they are tired of the corruption and poor administration of the TMC. @BJP4Bengal"

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Prime Minister will also visit West Bengal, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh on May 29 and 30, inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of development projects worth more than Rs 70,000 crore.

During his visit, PM Modi will inaugurate, dedicate, and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 70,000 crore.

In a social media post announcing his visit on Wednesday, PM Modi said, "Over the next two days, I will be attending programmes in Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh.

The development work that will commence over the next two days will bring innumerable benefits to people and strengthen our resolve to build a Viksit Bharat. (ANI)

