New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch several development projects in Haryana on April 14 on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, he will travel to Hisar, where, at around 10:15 AM, he will flag off a commercial flight from Hisar to Ayodhya and lay the foundation stone of the new terminal building. He will also address a public meeting.

At around 12:30 PM, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of development projects in YamunaNagar and address the gathering on the occasion.

In line with his commitment to make air travel safe, affordable, and accessible to all, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the new Terminal Building of the Maharaja Agrasen Airport in Hisar, worth over Rs 410 crore. It will include a state-of-the-art passenger terminal, a cargo terminal and an ATC building. He will also flag off the first flight from Hisar to Ayodhya. With scheduled flights from Hisar to Ayodhya (twice weekly), three flights in a week to Jammu, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and Chandigarh, this development will mark a significant leap in Haryana's aviation connectivity.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of 800 MW modern thermal power unit of Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram Thermal Power Plant at YamunaNagar. This unit, spread across 233 acres, worth around Rs 8,470 crore, will significantly boost Haryana's energy self-sufficiency and provide uninterrupted power supply across the state, said Prime Minister's Office.

Taking forward the vision of GOBARDhan, i.e. Galvanising Organic Bio-Agro Resources Dhan, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of a Compressed Biogas Plant in Mukarabpur, in YamunaNagar. The plant will have an annual production capacity of 2,600 metric tonnes and will help in effective organic waste management, while contributing to clean energy production and environmental conservation.

He will also inaugurate the 14.4 km Rewari Bypass project, worth around Rs 1,070 crore under the Bharatmala Pariyojana. It will decongest Rewari city, reduce Delhi-Narnaul travel time by around one hour, and boost economic and social activity in the region. (ANI)

