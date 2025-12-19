New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the closing ceremony of the '2nd WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine' on Friday, where he will launch several initiatives, including the My Ayush Integrated Services Portal (MAISP), and Ayush Mark, meant as a global quality control benchmark for products and services.

Posting about the summit on X, PM Modi said he will be taking part in the event at 4:30 PM today (December 19) and hailed the contribution of the two-day summit in advancing and discussing traditional medicine.

"At 4:30 PM today, I will be taking part in the closing ceremony of Second WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine. The Summit this year has witnessed insightful discussions around the theme 'Restoring balance: The science and practice of health and well-being.' During the programme, several initiatives relating to the Ayush sector will also be launched," PM Modi wrote on X.

In line with this vision, during the programme, the Prime Minister will launch several landmark Ayush initiatives, including My Ayush Integrated Services Portal (MAISP), a master digital portal for the Ayush sector. He will also unveil the Ayush Mark, which is envisioned as a global benchmark for the quality of Ayush products and services, the PMO said in a release.

PM Modi has constantly emphasised mainstreaming traditional medicine and the Indian Knowledge System through research, standardisation, and global collaboration,it said.

On the occasion, Prime Minister will release the WHO technical report on training in Yoga and the Book "From Roots to Global Reach: 11 Years of Transformation in Ayush". He will also release a commemorative postal stamp on Ashwagandha, symbolising the global resonance of India's traditional medicinal heritage.

He will also inaugurate the new WHO-South East Asia Regional Office complex in Delhi, which will also house the WHO India Country Office, marking a significant milestone in India's partnership with the World Health Organisation.

PM Modi will felicitate the recipients of the Prime Minister's Awards for Outstanding Contribution to the Promotion and Development of Yoga for the years 2021-2025, recognising their sustained dedication to Yoga and its global promotion.

"The awards reaffirm Yoga as a timeless practice for balance, well-being, and harmony, contributing to a healthier and stronger New India," said the PMO's statement.

He will also visit the Traditional Medicine Discovery Space, an exhibition which showcases the diversity, depth and contemporary relevance of Traditional Medicine knowledge systems from India and across the world.

The 2nd WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine, jointly organised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Union Ministry of Ayush, is being held from December 17 to 19 at Bharat Mandapam. The summit witnessed intensive deliberations among global leaders, policymakers, scientists, practitioners, Indigenous knowledge holders and civil society representatives on advancing equitable, sustainable and evidence-driven health systems. (ANI)

