New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh on Friday to attend the UP Investors Summit and lay the foundation stone of 1406 projects worth more than Rs 80,000 crores.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), at around 11 am, PM Modi will reach Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow, where he will attend the Ground Breaking Ceremony @3.0 of the UP Investors Summit.

Also Read | Moto E32s With MediaTek Helio G37 SoC Launched in India, Check Price & Other Details Here.

During the Ground Breaking Ceremony, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of 1406 projects worth more than Rs 80,000 crores.

"The projects encompass diverse sectors like agriculture and allied, IT and electronics, MSME, manufacturing, renewable energy, pharma, tourism, defence and aerospace, handloom and textiles etc. The ceremony will be attended by top industry leaders of the country," the PMO said in a statement.

Also Read | Karnataka: Girl and Family Members Trolled After Youth Commits Suicide Following Break Up.

The Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit 2018 was held on February 21 to 22 in 2018, with the first Ground Breaking Ceremony being held on July 29, 2018, and the second Ground Breaking Ceremony on July 28, 2019.

During the first Ground Breaking Ceremony, the foundation of 81 projects worth more than Rs 61,500 crore was laid, while in the second Ground Breaking Ceremony, the foundation of 290 projects with investments of more than Rs 67,000 crore was laid, it said.

At around 1:45 pm, Prime Minister will reach Paraunkh village, Kanpur, where he will accompany President Ram Nath Kovind to visit Pathri Mata Mandir. Thereafter, at around 2 pm, they will visit Dr B R Ambedkar Bhawan, which will be followed by a visit to Milan Kendra at 2:15 PM.

The Kendra is the ancestral house of the President, that was donated for public use and converted to a community centre (Milan Kendra). Subsequently, they will attend a public function at Paraunkh village at 2:30 pm. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)