Following a Supreme Court judgement staying his conviction in a defamation case, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday regained his MP status when the Lok Sabha Secretariat revoked his disqualification. The Secretariat released the notification an hour prior to the start of the Monday's Monsoon Session of the Lok Sabha. The Secretariat stated in its notification that the Supreme Court judgement has caused the notification it made on March 24 to no longer be in effect. A Gujarat court sentenced Rahul Gandhi to two years in prison for defamation in connection with his comments regarding the "Modi surname" on March 24, which resulted in his disqualification as an MP. Congress and other I.N.D.I.A parties urged that his disqualification be immediately lifted shortly after the Supreme Court's ruling. Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha Membership: TMC MP Mahua Moitra Demands Immediate Restoration of Congress Leader’s Membership.

Rahul Gandhi Becomes MP Again

Lok Sabha Secretariat restores membership of Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi after the Supreme Court on Friday (August 4) stayed his conviction in the ‘Modi’ surname remark case. He was disqualified from the lower house in March 2023. pic.twitter.com/UBE3FvCGEN — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2023

