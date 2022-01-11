New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 25th National Youth Festival on Wednesday in Puducherry via video conferencing on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, that is, National Youth Day.

Briefing media persons virtually about the National Youth Festival 2022, Secretary, Youth affairs, Usha Sharma said that the Festival aims to shape the minds of India's youth and transform them into a united force for nation-building.

"As we celebrate the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekanand, his teachings and eternal beliefs in the power of youth greatly resonate with the changing times in India," she said.

Sharma said that this year, in view of the emerging Covid situation, the Festival has been scheduled to be held virtually from January 12 t0 13, 2022.

The inauguration will be followed by the National Youth Summit which aims to galvanise, ignite, unite and activate the youth towards nation-building, to unleash the true potential of our demographic dividend.

"During the festival, the participants will have a glimpse of Auroville, Immersive City Experience of Puducherry, indigenous sports games from all across the country and folk dances etc. Other highlights of the festival include Live Musical Performance, Interactive Yoga session by Auroville and Art of Living instructors," Secretary Youth Affairs added.

The Secretary reiterated that the virtual festival will see large participation from across the country and said that the festival is one of the biggest events of its kind and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has been celebrating it with the objective of providing a platform to bring the youth of the country together in an attempt to provide them with the opportunity to showcase their talents in various activities.

"The Festival also provides an arena, by creating a mini-India, where youths interact in formal and informal settings and exchange their social and cultural uniqueness. This blend of diverse socio-cultural milieu creates Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat", the Secretary added.

As a tribute to the contribution of Sri Aurobindo and Mahakavi Subramania Bharathi towards the Indian independence struggle towards the inculcation of the spirit of nationalism, the 25th National Youth Festival is being celebrated in partnership with Puducherry which is blessed with thoughts of both Sri Aurobindo and Mahakavi Subramania Bharathi.

During the event, the Prime Minister will unveil selected essays on "Mere Sapno ka Bharat" and "Unsung Heroes of Indian Freedom Movement". These essays have been selected from submissions by over one lakh youth on the two themes. (ANI)

