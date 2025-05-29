Gangtok (Sikkim) [India], May 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gangtok today to participate in the "Sikkim@50: Where Progress Meets Purpose and Nature Nurtures Growth" programme, marking the 50th anniversary of Sikkim's statehood. The event is part of a year-long celebration themed "Sunaulo, Samriddha, and Samarth Sikkim," highlighting the state's rich cultural and natural heritage.

PM Modi is scheduled to arrive around 11 AM and will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate several key development projects to boost infrastructure, connectivity, and overall growth in Sikkim. Major initiatives include a new 500-bed district hospital in Namchi worth over Rs 750 crore, a passenger ropeway at Sangachoeling in Pelling, Gyalshing district, and the unveiling of a statue of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Atal Amrit Udyan in Gangtok district.

Additionally, he will release a commemorative coin, souvenir coin, and postal stamp to mark the golden jubilee.

Residents gathered enthusiastically to welcome the Prime Minister and participate in the celebrations, highlighting their association with government schemes and local traditions.

Speaking to ANI, Sonam Bhutia, a resident, said, "We are very excited. It is a big achievement that our Prime Minister is coming to our state."

Another resident, Tikha Khannal, shared her excitement and told ANI, "I am here to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a Lakhpati Didi. We, the people of Sikkim, are thrilled that PM Modi is visiting our state today... We have made comprehensive arrangements for his visit. Even the weather supports us today, as it was hot here yesterday."

Dibash Rutung, dressed in traditional Gurung community attire, added, "I am wearing the traditional outfit of Sikkim's Gurung community... We want to showcase it to the Prime Minister... We are thrilled that the PM is visiting Sikkim today."

State BJP President DR Thapa said that the people of Sikkim eagerly await the Prime Minister's visit. He said the visit would begin new opportunities and developmental projects for the state. "He will inaugurate many infrastructural projects across Sikkim and lay the foundation of several upcoming initiatives," Thapa said.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Prime Minister will also visit West Bengal, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh on May 29 and 30, inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of development projects worth more than Rs 70,000 crore. (ANI)

