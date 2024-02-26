New Delhi, February 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra on February 27-28, according to a press release issued by the Prime Minister's office. On February 27, at around 10:45 AM, the Prime Minister will visit the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

At around 5:15 PM, the Prime Minister will participate in the programme 'Creating the Future: Digital Mobility for Automotive MSME Entrepreneurs' in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. On February 28, at around 9:45 AM, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth about Rs 17,300 crore in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu. PM Modi Maharashtra Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Release Rs 24,800 Crore Under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi for Farmers on February 28.

At around 4:30 PM, the Prime Minister will participate in a public programme in Yavatmal, Maharashtra, and inaugurate and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth more than Rs 4,900 crore in Yavatmal, Maharashtra. He will also release benefits under PM KISAN and other schemes during the programme.

PM Modi's vision to reform the country's space sector to realise its full potential and his commitment to enhancing technical and R&D capability in the sector will get a boost as three important space infrastructure projects will be inaugurated during his visit to Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, Thiruvananthapuram. PM Narendra Modi Says 'Today Is a Historic Day for Our Railways!'; Here's Why.

The projects include the PSLV Integration Facility (PIF) at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota; the new 'Semi-cryogenics Integrated Engine and Stage Test facility' at ISRO Propulsion Complex at Mahendragiri; and the 'Trisonic Wind Tunnel' at VSSC, Thiruvananthapuram.

These three projects providing world-class technical facilities for the space sector have been developed at a cumulative cost of about Rs. 1,800 crore. The PSLV Integration Facility (PIF) at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, will help boost the frequency of PSLV launches from 6 to 15 per year. This state-of-the-art facility can also cater to the launches of SSLV and other small launch vehicles designed by private space companies.

The new 'Semi-cryogenics Integrated Engine and Stage Test facility' at IPRC Mahendragiri will enable the development of semi-cryogenic engines and stages, which will increase the payload capability of the present launch vehicles. The facility is equipped with liquid oxygen and kerosene supply systems to test engines up to 200 tons of thrust.

Wind tunnels are essential for aerodynamic testing for the characterization of rockets and aircraft during flight in the atmospheric regime. The "Trisonic Wind Tunnel" at VSSC being inaugurated is a complex technological system that will serve our future technology development needs. During his visit, the Prime Minister will also review the progress of the Gaganyaan Mission and bestow 'astronaut wings' on the astronaut-designates. The Gaganyaan Mission is India's first human space flight program for which extensive preparations are underway at various ISRO centres.

In Madurai, PM Modi will participate in the programme 'Creating the Future: Digital Mobility for Automotive MSME Entrepreneurs', and address thousands of micro, Small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) entrepreneurs working in the automotive sector. PM Modi will also launch two major initiatives designed to support and uplift MSMEs in the Indian automotive industry.

The initiatives include the TVS Open Mobility Platform and the TVS Mobility-CII Center of Excellence. These initiatives will be a step towards realising the Prime Minister's vision of supporting the growth of MSMEs in the country and helping them to formalise operations, integrate with global value chains and become self-reliant.

In the public programme at Thoothukudi, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Outer Harbor Container Terminal at V.O.Chidambaranar Port. This container terminal is a step towards transforming V.O. Chidambaranar Port into a transhipment hub for the East Coast.

The project aims to leverage India's long coastline and favourable geographic location and strengthen India's competitiveness in the global trade arena. The major infrastructure project will also lead to the creation of employment and economic growth in the region.

PM Modi will inaugurate various other projects aimed at making the V.O.Chidambaranar Port the first green hydrogen hub port in the country. These projects include a desalination plant, hydrogen production bunkering facility, etc. The Prime Minister will also launch India's first indigenous green hydrogen fuel cell inland waterway vessel under the Harit Nauka initiative.

The vessel is manufactured by Cochin Shipyard and underscores a pioneering step for embracing clean energy solutions and aligning with the nation's net-zero commitments. The Prime Minister will dedicate tourist facilities to 75 lighthouses across 10 states and UTs during the programme. During the programme, the Prime Minister will dedicate to national rail projects the doubling of the Vanchi Maniyachchi-Nangercoil rail line, including the Vanchi Maniyachchi - Tirunelveli section and the Melappalayam - Aralvaymoli section.

Developed at the cost of about Rs 1,477 crore, the doubling project will help in reducing travel time for the trains heading towards Chennai from Kanyakumari, Nagercoil & Tirunelveli. The Prime Minister will also dedicate four road projects in Tamil Nadu, developed at a total cost of about Rs 4,586 crore.

These projects include the four-laning of the Jittandahalli-Dharmapuri section of NH-844, the two-laning with paved shoulders of the Meensurutti-Chidambaram section of NH-81, the four-laning of the Oddanchatram-Madathukulam section of NH-83, and the two-laning with paved shoulders of the Nagapattinam-Thanjavur section of NH-83.

These projects aim to improve connectivity, reduce travel time, enhance socio-economic growth and facilitate pilgrimage visits in the region. In a step that will showcase yet another example of the commitment of the Prime Minister towards the welfare of farmers, the 16th instalment amount of more than Rs 21,000 crores under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), will be released at the public programme in Yavatmal through direct benefits transfer to beneficiaries.

With this release, an amount of more than 3 lakh crore has been transferred to more than 11 crore farmers' families. The Prime Minister will also disburse the 2nd and 3rd instalments of 'Namo Shetkari MahaSanman Nidhi', worth about Rs 3800 crore and benefiting about 88 lakh beneficiary farmers across Maharashtra.

The scheme provides an additional amount of Rs 6,000 per year to the beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana in Maharashtra. The Prime Minister will disburse Rs 825 crore of the Revolving Fund to 5.5 lakh women self-help groups (SHGs) across Maharashtra. This amount is additional to the revolving fund provided by the Government of India under the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM).

The Revolving Fund (RF) is given to SHGs to promote the lending of money within SHGs on a rotational basis and increase the annual income of poor households by promoting women-led micro-enterprises at the village level. The Prime Minister will initiate the distribution of one crore Ayushman cards across Maharashtra.

This is yet another step to reach out to beneficiaries of welfare schemes so as to realise the Prime Minister's vision of 100 per cent saturation of all government schemes. The Prime Minister will launch the Modi Awaas Gharkul Yojana for OBC category beneficiaries in Maharashtra.

The scheme envisages the construction of a total of 10 lakh houses from FY 2023-24 to FY 2025-26. The Prime Minister will transfer the first instalment of Rs 375 crore to 2.5 lakh beneficiaries of the Yojana. The Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation multiple irrigation projects benefiting the Marathwada and Vidarbha regions of Maharashtra.

These projects are developed at a cumulative cost of more than Rs 2750 crore under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojna (PMKSY) and Baliraja Jal Sanjeevani Yojana (BJSY). The Prime Minister will also inaugurate multiple rail projects worth more than Rs. 1300 crore in Maharashtra. The projects include the Wardha-Kalamb broad gauge line (part of the Wardha-Yavatmal-Nanded new broad gauge line project) and the New Ashti - Amalner broad gauge line (part of Ahmednagar-Beed-Parli new broad gauge line project).

The new broad gauge lines will improve connectivity in the Vidarbha and Marathwada regions and boost socio-economic development. The Prime Minister will also virtually flag off two train services during the programme. This includes train services connecting Kalamb and Wardha and train services connecting Amalner and New Ashti. This new train service will help improve rail connectivity and benefit students, traders and daily commuters in the region.

The Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation several projects for strengthening the road sector in Maharashtra. The projects include four lanes of the Warora-Wani section of NH-930; and road upgrade projects for important roads connecting Sakoli-Bhandara and Salaikhurd-Tirora. These projects will improve connectivity, reduce travel time and boost socio-economic development in the region. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the statue of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay in Yavatmal city.

