New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kurukshetra in Haryana on November 25 and take part in a programme commemorating the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Tegh Bahadur

At around 4 pm, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the newly constructed 'Panchjanya', constructed in honour of the sacred conch of Lord Krishna.

Thereafter, he will visit the Mahabharata Anubhav Kendra, an immersive experiential centre where installations depict significant episodes from the Mahabharata, highlighting its enduring cultural and spiritual significance.

At around 4:30 pm, the Prime Minister will participate in a special programme commemorating the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the revered ninth Sikh Guru.

During the programme, the Prime Minister will release a special Coin and Commemorative stamp marking the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of the revered Guru, a release said.

He will also address the gathering on the occasion. To honour the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the Government of India is observing a year-long commemoration.

Around 5:45 pm, the Prime Minister will perform "darshan and pooja at Brahma Sarovar", one of India's most sacred pilgrimage sites, said to be associated with the divine revelation of the Srimad Bhagavad Gita. This visit coincides with the ongoing International Gita Mahotsav, which is currently being held in Kurukshetra from November 15 to December 5. (ANI)

