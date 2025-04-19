New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia beginning Tuesday with focus on further expanding bilateral cooperation in several key areas including energy, trade and defence.

A number of agreements will be inked between the two sides following talks between Modi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.

Also Read | 'Maharashtra Much Bigger Than Our Fights': Estranged Cousins Uddhav and Raj Thackeray Hint at Reunion, Set Aside Differences To Safeguard Maha Interests and Marathi Language.

The visit will provide an opportunity to build on the already strong strategic partnership between the two countries, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said at a media briefing.

There will an effort to infuse a strategic dimension to the India-Saudi Arabia energy cooperation, he said.

Also Read | Naveen Patnaik Elected As BJD President for 9th Time, Asks Party Workers To Expose BJP's 'False' Narrative in Odisha (See Pics).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)