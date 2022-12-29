New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit West Bengal on Friday to flag off Vande Bharat Express connecting Howrah to New Jalpaiguri at Howrah Railway Station and inaugurate the Joka-Taratala stretch of the Purple Line of Kolkata Metro.

According to an official release by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the 6.5-Km long Joka-Taratala stretch of the Kolkata metro, having six stations namely Joka, Thakurpukur, Sakher Bazar, Behala Chowrasta, Behala Bazar and Taratala has been constructed at a cost of more than Rs 2475 Crore. Passengers of southern parts of Kolkata like Sarsuna, Dakghar, Muchipara and South 24 Parganas will be immensely benefited from the inauguration of this project.

Also Read | Employment News: Fired Tech Workers Mostly Landing New Jobs in 3 Months in the Ongoing Global Macro-Economic Conditions, Says Report.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of multiple Railway projects along with the foundation stone of the redevelopment of New Jalpaiguri Railway station.

"During the programme, Prime Minister will also dedicate four railway projects to the Nation. These include Boinchi - Shaktigarh 3rd Line, developed at a cost of Rs 405 crore; Dankuni - Chandanpur 4th Line Project, developed at a cost of Rs 565 crore; Nimtita - New Farakka Double Line, developed at a cost of of Rs 254 crore; and Ambari Falakata - New Maynaguri - Gumanihat Doubling Project, developed at a cost of a cost of more than Rs 1080 crore. Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for redevelopment of New Jalpaiguri Railway Station, to be developed at a cost of more than Rs 335 crore," it added.

Also Read | Uzbekistan Cough Syrup Deaths: Teams of Centre, Uttar Pradesh Drug Department Inspect Marion Biotech's Office in Noida.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee National Institute of Water and Sanitation (DSPM - NIWAS), which has been developed at Joka, Diamond Harbour Road, Kolkata at an estimated cost of around Rs 100 Crore. The Institute will serve as an apex body in the country on water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) in the country, serving as a hub of information and knowledge for Central, State and local governments.

The statement further said that PM Modi would also lay the foundation stone and dedicate seven sewerage infrastructure projects (20 Sewage Treatment Plants and a 612 km network) developed under the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) at a cost of more than Rs 990 crore. These projects will benefit the municipalities of Nabadwip, Kacharapra, Halishar, Budge-Budge, Barrackpore, Chandan Nagar, Bansberia, Uttrapara Kotrung, Baidyabati, Bhadreshwar, Naihati, Garulia, Titagarh, and Panihati. These projects will add the Sewage Treatment Capacity of over 200 MLD in the state of West Bengal.

"Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for 5 sewerage infrastructure projects (8 Sewage Treatment Plants and 80 Km Network) to be developed under National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) at an estimated cost of Rs 1585 crore. These projects will add 190 MLD new STP capacity in West Bengal. These projects will benefit areas of North Barrackpore, Hooghly-Chinsura, Kolkata KMC area- Garden Reach and Adi Ganga (Tolly Nala) and Mahestala town," it added.

Later in the day, Prime Minister will also chair the second meeting of the National Ganga Council which will be attended by the Union Minister for Jal Shakti, other Union Ministers who are members of the council and Chief Ministers of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal. The National Ganga Council has been given the overall responsibility for the superintendence of pollution prevention and rejuvenation of River Ganga and its tributaries (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)