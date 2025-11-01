Rapiur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for developmental and transformative projects worth over Rs 14,260 crore, covering key sectors such as roads, industry, healthcare, and energy in Chhattisgarh.

The Prime Minister, who participated in Chhattisgarh Rajat Mahotsav, marking 25 years of formation of the state, inaugurated 12 new Start-Up Village Entrepreneurship Programme (SVEP) blocks across nine districts of Chhattisgarh.

Also Read | Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Wazirpur Industrial Area, 15 Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot (Watch Video).

Prime Minister participate in the Griha Pravesh of 3.51 lakh completed houses and release Rs 1200 Crore as installment to 3 lakh beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin), ensuring dignified housing and security for rural households across the State.

PM Modi was felicitated with a state 'Gamcha' by Chhattisgarh Vishnu Deo Sai on the occassion of the completion of 25 years of the Chhattisgarh state.

Also Read | Is There Sunday Mega Block on November 2, 2025? Will Mumbai Local Train Services Be Affected on Central, Western and Harbour Lines? All You Need To Know.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for the four-lane Greenfield Highway from Pathalgaon-Kunkuri to the Chhattisgarh-Jharkhand Border, being developed under the Bharatmala Pariyojana by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) at a cost of around Rs 3,150 crore. This strategic corridor will connect key coal mines, industrial zones, and steel plants across Korba, Raigarh, Jashpur, Ranchi, and Jamshedpur, serving as a major economic artery that strengthens regional trade linkages and integrates Central India with the Eastern region.

Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for the construction and upgradation of NH-130D (Narayanpur-Kasturmeta-Kutul-Nilangur-Maharashtra Border), spanning multiple segments across Bastar and Narayanpur districts.

He also inaugurated the upgradation of NH-130C (Madangmuda-Deobhog-Odisha Border) into a two-lane highway with paved shoulders. These will significantly enhance road connectivity in tribal and interior regions, improving access to healthcare, education, and markets, and boosting socio-economic development in remote areas.

In the power sector, Prime Minister inaugurated the Inter-Regional ER-WR Interconnection Project, which will enhance the inter-regional power transfer capacity between the Eastern and Western grids by 1,600 MW, improving grid reliability and ensuring a stable power supply across the region.

The Prime Minister dedicated, inaugurated, and laid the foundation stone for multiple energy sector projects worth over Rs 3,750 crore, aimed at strengthening Chhattisgarh's power infrastructure, improving supply reliability, and enhancing transmission capacity.

Under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), works worth about Rs 1,860 crore were dedicated by Prime Minister, including construction of new power lines, feeder bifurcation, installation of transformers, conversion of conductors, and strengthening of low-tension networks to improve rural and agricultural power supply.

PM Modi also inaugurated nine new power substations built at a cost of around Rs 480 crore across districts such as Raipur, Bilaspur, Durg, Bemetara, Gariyaband, and Bastar. These will benefit over 15 lakh people by ensuring stable voltage, reducing outages, and providing reliable electricity even in remote and tribal areas. Additionally, foundation stone was laid for new substations and transmission projects worth over Rs 1,415 crore, including major facilities at Kanker and Balodabazar-Bhatapara, along with new RDSS works across several districts to further expand the reach and quality of electricity in the State.

In the petroleum and natural gas sector, Prime Minister inaugurated HPCL's state-of-the-art Petroleum Oil Depot at Raipur, built at a cost of over ₹460 crore with a storage capacity of 54,000 Kilolitres (KL) for petrol, diesel, and ethanol. The facility will serve as a major fuel hub, ensuring uninterrupted supply across Chhattisgarh and neighbouring states. With 10,000 KL ethanol storage, the depot also supports the Ethanol Blending Programme, reducing fossil fuel dependency and promoting cleaner energy growth.

Prime Minister a1so dedicated the 489 km Nagpur-Jharsuguda Natural Gas Pipeline, built at a cost of around Rs 1,950 crore. The project is a major step toward increasing the share of natural gas in India's energy mix to 15 per cent and achieving the vision of "One Nation, One Gas Grid." The pipeline will connect 11 districts of Chhattisgarh to the National Gas Grid, boosting industrial development and providing cleaner and affordable fuel to the region.

To promote industrial growth and employment, Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for two Smart Industrial Areas -- one at Siladehi-Gatwa-Birra in Janjgir-Champa district and another at Bijletala in Rajnandgaon district. Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of a Pharmaceutical Park at Sector-22, Nava Raipur Atal Nagar. This park will serve as a dedicated zone for drug and healthcare manufacturing,

Boosting healthcare sector, Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for five new Government Medical Colleges -- at Manendragarh, Kabirdham, Janjgir-Champa, and Geedam (Dantewada), Government Ayurveda College and Hospital at Bilaspur. These projects will strengthen medical education, expand healthcare access, and promote traditional medicine across Chhattisgarh. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)