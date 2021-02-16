New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): Noting that alertness of 130 crore Indians has become an example for the world in the fight against COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that household wisdom, habits and Yoga-Ayurveda also played a big role in the fight against the pandemic.

Addressing 75 years celebration of Shri Ram Chandra Mission, the Prime Minister called upon the people to work towards making India "a hub of spiritual and wellness tourism".

"In recent time, the world has seen an example of how little alertness in daily life can help get over a huge crisis. We are all witness to how alertness of 130 crore Indians became an example for the world in the fight against coronavirus. In this fight, the wisdom and habits taught in our homes, Yoga-Ayurveda has also played a big role," he said.

He said the whole world was concerned about India's situation when the pandemic unfolded but today "India's fight against coronavirus is inspiring the whole world".

The Prime Minister lauded Shri Ram Chandra Mission for instilling meaningfulness, peace, health and spiritual wellbeing among the people.

He also praised the Mission for popularizing yoga.

He said in today's fast and stressful life when the world is fighting lifestyle-related diseases and pandemic, Sahaj Marg, Heartfulness and Yoga are like a beacon of hope for the world.

The Prime Minister said India is playing a central role in global vaccination.

"Our vision for wellness is as much global as it is domestic. India has much to offer in health and wellness," he said.

Calling upon people "to work towards making India a hub of spiritual and wellness tourism", he said "Yoga and Ayurveda can contribute to a healthy planet".

"It is our aim to present these to the world in a language they understand," he said.

Pointing to growing global interest in Yoga and meditation, he referred to the growing challenge of depression and expressed the hope that 'Heartfulness' programme will help in tackling that.

"Disease-free citizens, mentally strong citizens will take India to new heights," he said.

The Prime Minister said India's idea of wellness goes beyond merely curing disease and there has been extensive work on preventive healthcare. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)