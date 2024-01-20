Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi held roadshows ahead of his visit to Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu and to Sri Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram in the state, during which he was accorded a warm welcome by people with many of them showering petals on his cavalcade.

The Prime Minister reciprocated the affections showered on him by waving at people and folding his hands.

Also Read | One Nation, One Election: Rs 10,000 Crore Required for New Electronic Voting Machines After Every 15 Years, Says Election Commission.

In an interesting visual, an elderly woman is seen standing near the door of her home and raising her hands affectionately as PM Modi's cavalcade passes by. The Prime Minister reciprocated the gesture with folded hands.

A few people chanted "Jai Shri Ram" slogans as the cavalcade made its way. Some people also held Tricolours. A few people had come with their small children, holding them in their laps. People were also waving at the cavalcade from balconies and windows of their homes. Some were wearing saffron-coloured clothes or saffron robes.

Also Read | American Airlines Flight Attendant Records Video of Minor Girls In Plane Restrooms, Arrested For Child Porn.

During the programme at Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Tiruchirappalli, the Prime Minister listened to various scholars reciting verses from the Kamba Ramayanam in this temple.

In Rameswaram, he performed darshan and pooja in Sri Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple. Continuing the practice being observed during Prime Minister's visit to multiple temples in the last few days, wherein he attends Ramayana chanting in various languages (such as Marathi, Malayalam and Telugu), in this temple, he attend 'Shri Ramayana Paryana'.

In the programme, eight different traditional Mandalis recited the Sanskrit, Awadhi, Kashmiri, Gurumukhi, Assamese, Bengali, Maithili, and Gujarati Ramkathas (recounting the episode of Shri Rama's return to Ayodhya).

Officials said this is in line with Bharatiya cultural ethos and bonding, which is at the core of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'.

PM Modi will attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

PM Modi's visit to the Sri Ranganatha Swamy temple at Srirangam is being considered very special.

This temple has a deep connection with Sri Ram. The deity worshipped at Srirangam is Sri Ranganatha Swamy, a form of Vishnu.

The story of this temple says that the very idol that is at Srirangam was originally worshipped by Sri Ram and his ancestors. It was given by Brahma to Sri Rama's ancestors and they used to have this idol in Ayodhya and ensure daily worship.

The story also says that once when Vibhishana asked for a precious gift from Sri Ram, He gave this idol to Vibhishana and asked him to worship it. When Vibhishana was travelling to Lanka, on the way, this idol got fixed in Srirangam.

Ramayana is a national epic so versions of Ramayana have been composed in various languages.

PM listened to verses of the Kamba Ramayana at the Srirangam temple, one of the very old versions of Ramayana is the Kamba Ramayana, which was composed by great Tamil poet Kamban in the 12th century.

The temple that PM visited today has a deep connection with the Kamba Ramayana.

It was at this very temple that Kamban first publicly presented his Ramayana and won the hearts of the people.

There is a platform in the temple called Kamba Ramayana Mantapam to commemorate that occasion.

PM Modi sat at that very place where Kamba first sang the Tamil Ramayana, reinforcing the deep connection between the Tamil, Tamil Nadu and Sri Ram.

On Sunday, the Prime Minister will worship at Kothandaramaswamy Temple, Dhanushkodi. He will also visit Arichal Munai, which is said to be the place from where the Ram Setu was built. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)