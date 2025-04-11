Varanasi (UP), Apr 11 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived here Friday morning, received a detailed briefing on the alleged gang-rape of a young woman in his constituency and asked officials to take the strictest possible action against those involved, according to a Uttar Pradesh government statement.

Immediately after landing in Varanasi, the prime minister was briefed by the police commissioner, divisional commissioner and district magistrate on the "recent criminal rape incident in the city", the statement said.

"He instructed them to take the strictest possible action against the culprits and to implement appropriate measures to prevent such incidents in the future," it said.

The case involves the alleged gang-rape of a 19-year-old woman by 23 individuals over six days.

According to police, the accused drugged the victim and moved her between several hotels for the duration of the abuse. As of Monday, six of the accused had been arrested.

