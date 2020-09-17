New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended his greetings on the occasion of Mahalaya and wished the people of the country good health and happiness.

Mahalaya marks an end to the month of Pitru Paksha, which is observed by Hindus by remembering their ancestors. The families offer food, money and other gifts to their 'Pitras' (ancestors) as a sign of reverence.

"This Mahalaya, we pray to Maa Durga to bless with the strength to overcome the global pandemic. May the divine blessings of Maa Durga ensure good health and happiness in everyone's life. May our planet prosper! Shubho Mahalaya!" PM Modi tweeted.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also extended her wishes to the people.

"On the auspicious occasion of Mahalaya, I extend my warm regards to one and all. Although COVID-19 has restricted how we celebrate festivals, we shall not allow it to dampen the spirit of this Durga Puja. To this end and to lighten up every home, I undertake Mahalaya Protishruti," Banerjee tweeted.

She also urged everyone to extend a helping hand to those in need.

"As a part of this pledge, I vow to ensure that this Durga Puja, no one is devoid of the festivities. I urge everyone to come forward, extend a helping hand to those in need and spread joy everywhere. Shubho Mahalaya to everyone!" he further wrote. (ANI)

