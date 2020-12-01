New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended his wishes to the people of Nagaland on its statehood day.

"Greetings to my sisters and brothers of Nagaland on their Statehood Day. The people of Nagaland are known for their courage and kindness. Their culture is exemplary and so is their contribution to India's progress. Praying for Nagaland's continuous development," he tweeted.

Nagaland, a border state in the country's northeast region, is a diverse region and home to many tribes. It became a state in 1963.

