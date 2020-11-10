New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wished Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy a speedy recovery after he tested positive for coronavirus.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced ON Monday that he has tested positive for the virus and he will be working in self-isolation while being treated.

Tagging the Ukrainian president, Modi said on Twitter, "Best wishes for a speedy recovery and good health to President @ZelenskyyUa."

