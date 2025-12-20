West Medinipur, December 20: BJP leader Dilip Ghosh on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to West Bengal should not be linked to elections, asserting that the Prime Minister regularly travels across the country to inaugurate and review development works. "Many people are linking this to the elections, but PM Modi keeps travelling across the country for development programmes," Ghosh said while reacting to the Prime Minister's visit to the state.

Highlighting a long-pending infrastructure project, the BJP leader said the road stretch from Barasat to Barajaguli, spanning about 17-18 kilometres, has been pending for the past 10-15 years. "This road could not be built earlier because the state government did not clear the land. Now that this road will be built, it will be beneficial for everyone," he added. PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate, Lay Foundation Stone for INR 3,200 Crore National Highway Projects in West Bengal’s Nadia District Today.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to participate in development-related programmes during his visit to West Bengal. On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will become the first Prime Minister to offer homage at Swahid Smarak Kshetra, a site dedicated to Bir Swahids of the Assam Movement.

In a post on X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "The Swahid Smarak Kshetra stands as a lasting tribute to our Bir Swahids of the Assam Movement. On Sunday, Adarniya @narendramodi Ji will be the first Prime Minister to offer homage at this sacred site. Hear the thoughts of the family of a braveheart." ‘Deeply Moving Moment’: PM Narendra Modi Shares Heartwarming Moment From Banquet Dinner As Ethiopian Singers Welcome Him With ‘Vande Mataram’ (Watch Video).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam on December 20 and 21. On December 21, at around 9:45 AM, the Prime Minister will pay tribute to martyrs at Swahid Smarak Kshetra in Boragaon, Guwahati. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam on December 20 and 21. On December 20, at around 3 PM, the Prime Minister will arrive in Guwahati, where he will conduct a walkthrough and inaugurate the New Terminal Building of Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

On December 21, at around 9:45 AM, the Prime Minister will pay tribute to martyrs at Swahid Smarak Kshetra in Boragaon, Guwahati. After that, he will travel to Namrup in Dibrugarh, Assam, where he will perform Bhoomi Pujan for the Ammonia-Urea Project of Assam Valley Fertiliser and Chemical Company Ltd. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the new terminal building of Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport in Guwahati, marking a transformative milestone in Assam's connectivity, economic expansion and global engagement.

