Srinagar, Apr 23 (PTI) A day after 25 tourists and a local guide were shot dead by terrorists in Pahalgam resort of Anantnag district, authorities in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday directed PM Package employees and Jammu-based reserved category employees to work from home for one week.

Most of the employees under PM Package are migrant Kashmiri Pandits while Jammu-based reserved category employees either belong to Scheduled Castes (SCs) or Scheduled Tribes (STs).

"All employees engaged under PM Package and all Jammu-based reserved category employees are hereby directed to work from home for the duration of this week (up to April 27) with immediate effect," an order issued by Chief Education Officer, Baramulla, on Wednesday reads.

The order is believed to have been issued as a precautionary measure in the wake of the terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam on Tuesday.

