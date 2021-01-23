New Delhi, Jan 23: Paying tributes to Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, a strong votary of Hindutva, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he was unwavering in upholding his ideals.

Born in 1926, Thackeray had founded the Shiv Sena, a party wedded to the "Marathi manoos" cause, and later, embraced Hindu nationalism.

Tributes to Shri Balasaheb Thackeray Ji on his Jayanti. He was unwavering when it came to upholding his ideals. He worked tirelessly for the welfare of people. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2021

"Tributes to Shri Balasaheb Thackeray Ji on his Jayanti. He was unwavering when it came to upholding his ideals. He worked tirelessly for the welfare of people," Modi said in a tweet.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)