New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday expressed grief over the Air India flight accident in Kerala's Kozhikode.

PM Modi spoke to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan regarding the situation.

Also Read | Air India Express Flight Crash: Captain of Aircraft Deepak Vasant Sathe, Who Died in Kozhikode Mishap, Was Ex-IAF Pilot; Here's More About Him.

"Pained by the plane accident in Kozhikode. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. Spoke to Kerala CM regarding the situation. Authorities are at the spot, providing all assistance to the affected," PM Modi tweeted.

President Kovind also informed that he spoke to Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to inquire about the situation.

Also Read | Air India Express Plane Crash in Kozhikode, Landslide in Idukki; Two Tragedies in 24 Hours Leave Kerala in Mourning.

"Deeply distressed to hear about the tragic plane crash of Air India Express flight at Kozhikode, Kerala. Spoke to @KeralaGovernor Shri Arif Mohammed Khan and inquired about the situation. Thoughts and prayers with affected passengers, crew members and their families," his tweet read.

An Air India Express plane carrying 190 passengers including 10 infants, was coming from Dubai, skidded while landing at Karipur Airport in Kozhikode on Friday evening.

Kondotty Police said that Dubai-Kozhikode Air India flight (IX-1344) skidded off during landing at Karipur airport at around 7.45 pm today. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)