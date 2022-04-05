New Delhi, April 5: In the BJP parliamentary party meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday discussed a series of events planned starting from the party's foundation day on April 6. The BJP has planned a series of events from its foundation day which will start with Prime Minister Modi's address to the party workers.

Sources said that the Prime Minister discussed the programme which has been planned for nine days with the BJP MPs. "While discussing planned events the Prime Minister Modi also talked about several government programmes like Poshan Abhiyan. He asked all of us to spread word about 'Poshan Abhiyan' and other government schemes," a BJP MP said. BJP Foundation Day: PM Narendra Modi’s Speech on April 6 To Have Maximum Coverage.

Prime Minister Modi will virtually address the BJP workers across the country on Wednesday at 10 a.m. All the BJP MPs will physically attend the Prime Minister's address, and party leaders and workers from across the country will join virtually.

BJP chief BJP J.P. Nadda hailed Prime Minister Modi for crossing the 100-mark in the Rajya Sabha. Currently, the BJP tally stands at 101 after the recent round of elections in the Rajya Sabha.The BJP has become the first party to have 100 members in Rajya Sabha after 1988.

