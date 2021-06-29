New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the Union council of ministers on Wednesday, which is likely to discuss the Covid situation and may also review functioning of few ministries, sources said on Tuesday.

The meeting will be held virtually on Wednesday evening, the sources said.

The work done by the Road and Transport Ministry and Civil Aviation and Telecom ministries may be reviewed in the meeting, the sources said.

A wider discussion on the COVID-19 situation is also likely during the meeting, they said.

The meeting is being held a week after Prime Minister Modi held meetings with ministers both Cabinet and Minister of State rank in different groups to review the performance of their respective ministries

These meetings were held at the Prime Minister's official residence and BJP president JP Nadda was present in most of these meetings

Political observers and BJP insiders feel the council of ministers meeting assumes significance as it is being held at a time when political circles are abuzz with speculation of a cabinet expansion and reshuffle.

