'New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): National President of BJP OBC Morcha K Laxman on Thursday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the announcement of the launch of 'PM Viswakarma' scheme on September 17, saying that it is going to be a gift on the PM's birthday to people of weaker sections.

"I thank PM Modi and the government for taking a historical decision in yesterday's cabinet meeting... the cabinet has given the green signal for launching 'PM Viswakarma' on 17th September, on Vishwakarma Jayanti," K Laxman said.

"I feel it is a gift on PM Modi's birthday to the people of these weaker sections", the BJP OBC Morcha chief said during an address to the media on Thursday.

K Laxman said that eighteen traditional trades will be covered under the PM Vishwakarma scheme.

"Eighteen traditional trades will be covered in the first instance under PM Vishwakarma which includes Carpenter, Boat Maker, Blacksmith, Goldsmith, Potter, Sculptor, Cobbler, Mason, Barber, Washerman and Tailor," Laxman said.

The BJP OBC Morcha chief said that for the first time in the history of the country, OBCs are getting 27 per cent reservations in central educational institutions.

"Modi government gave constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC). 27 OBC Ministers are part of the Union Council of Ministers," he pointed out.

The BJP OBC Morcha will celebrate Vishwakarma Jayanti and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Birthday on the 17th of September. The BJP OBC Morcha is taking initiatives to make the public aware of this scheme in the districts and the mandals.

Speaking about the opposition MPs in Parliament during the Monsoon session, Laxman said, "The opposition created ruckus in the Monsoon Session. This is an arrogant coalition promoting familism and appeasement. They were exposed during the Monsoon Session." (ANI)

