New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on his birthday.

"Birthday wishes to Punjab CM Shri Bhagwant Mann Ji. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life," Modi said in a tweet.

Also Read | Chhath Puja, Bhai Dooj, Diwali 2022: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Issues Fresh Guidelines For Festive Seasons.

Mann, who is from the Aam Aadmi Party, turned 49 on Monday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)