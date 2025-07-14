Itanagar, Jul 14 (PTI) Prime Minister's Office (PMO) director Rugved Milind Thakur on Monday visited the Khelo India-accredited centre here to evaluate the implementation of Khelo India schemes and assess grassroots-level sports development in Arunachal Pradesh.

He was accompanied by Ananya Sharma, assistant director of Khelo India (SAI), from Guwahati regional office and senior state sports officials.

The visit focused on reviewing on-ground progress of Khelo India projects, identifying best practices, understanding challenges, and collecting inputs for evidence-based documentation.

The team interacted with key stakeholders, including young athletes, coaches, and members of the Arunachal State Badminton Association (ASBA), to gain firsthand insights into the effectiveness of the programmes.

Thakur's maiden visit included an interactive session with over 30 young shuttlers, senior coaches, and ASBA executive members.

The discussions offered valuable inputs on the aspirations and hurdles at the grassroots level and reinforced the Centre's commitment to nurturing talent under the Khelo India initiative.

ASBA secretary general and Arunachal Olympic Association office bearer Bamang Tago presented a detailed overview of the state's sports ecosystem through a PowerPoint presentation.

He highlighted the strategic roadmap for the next five years, including a targeted plan to strengthen grassroots infrastructure and talent pipelines for the Target Olympic Podium (TOP) mission.

However, Tago also raised a critical concern regarding the location of Khelo India multipurpose halls in the state.

He noted that several such facilities, despite being fully funded by the Centre at approximately Rs 8 crore each, were constructed far from district headquarters, posing accessibility challenges for athletes and stakeholders.

The visiting delegation acknowledged these challenges and praised the state's proactive efforts in implementing the Khelo India schemes.

They commended the collaborative approach adopted by local authorities and sports bodies to promote sporting culture in the state.

The visit underscores the central government's continued focus on inclusive sports development, with particular attention to empowering youth in remote and northeastern regions of the country.

