Amritsar, Feb 12 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's younger brother Pankaj Modi on Sunday offered prayers at the Golden Temple here.

Pankaj Modi was accompanied by a group people, said an official, who did not wish to be named.

He spent around half an hour at the Golden Temple.

