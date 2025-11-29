New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): The Prime Ministers' Museum and Library (PMML) has taken a major step forward in expanding access to its vast archival resources. PMML is undertaking a comprehensive digitisation project of its rare archival collection, which includes personal papers, correspondence, speeches, diaries, and newspaper articles, the Ministry of Culture said on Saturday.

PMML houses one of the world's largest collections of rare archival materials, comprising over 25 million documents belonging to more than 1,300 individuals and organisations. These records are regularly consulted by bona fide researchers and scholars studying Modern and Contemporary Indian History,

This transformative effort ensures long-term preservation of fragile documents while enabling restricted remote access for genuine research scholars. A substantial portion of the frequently accessed material has already been digitized, uploaded, and made available through the newly developed system, ministry said.

A dedicated IT Platform has been created to facilitate remote access to these Digital Archives. Registered scholars may now submit online requests to view specific archival documents without needing to visit the PMML premises. Once approved, the requested materials will be securely made available on the scholar's desktop for viewing only.

The launch of PMML's Digital Archives marks a significant milestone in leveraging technology to safeguard invaluable historical resources and enhance accessibility for researchers, scholars, and knowledge seekers across the world.

Ashwani Lohani, Director, PMML, stated that this initiative reflects the institution's unwavering commitment to promoting high-quality research and strengthening the study of Modern and Contemporary India by enhancing ease of access to archival materials. (ANI)

