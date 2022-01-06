Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 6 (ANI): A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach in Punjab, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday performed the 'Maha Mrityunjaya' ritual at Ugratara temple in Guwahati for the long life of PM Modi and warned Congress that the repetition of any such incident in the future will not be tolerated.

Addressing the reporters after the prayers, the Chief Minister said, "Today, BJP workers and Assam public have prayed, by performing Maha Mrityunjaya, for PM Modi's long life and for good sense to prevail over Congress. The way they tried to murder the PM has exposed the mentality of the party before the people of India."

Also Read | Bulli Bai App Creator Neeraj Bishnoi Highly Radicalised, Reveals Long Planning but Shows No Remorse, Say Delhi Police.

"We condemn the incident that happened yesterday and would like to warn that repetition of such an incident will not be tolerated by BJP workers and the people of India," Sarma added.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday constituted a three-member committee to enquire into the serious lapses in the security arrangements during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab's Ferozepur a day ago, which led to the exposure of the VVIP to grave security risk.

Also Read | Puducherry COVID-19 Restrictions: UT Administration Announces New Curbs As COVID-19 Cases Surge; Check Details.

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab's Ferozepur was called off citing major security lapse.

The PM was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes due to the road being blocked by some protesters, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a statement.

The MHA has taken cognisance of this serious security lapse and sought a detailed report from the state government.

The BJP has blamed the ruling Congress government for sabotaging PM's scheduled program and for the major security lapse.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi denied the allegations of any security breach of the Prime Minister saying that he did not have any information about the change of route of the PM.

"We had asked them (PMO) to discontinue the visit due to bad weather conditions and protests. We had no information of his (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) sudden route change. There was no security lapse during the PM visit," Channi said on Wednesday addressing a press conference.

Former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh has sought the resignation of Channi saying that the Punjab government cannot provide smooth passage to the Prime Minister of the country and that too just 10 kilometres from the Pakistan border. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)