Baripada, May 6 (PTI) A suspected poacher, allegedly behind the killing of a black tiger in Odisha's Similipal reserve, was arrested from Gujarat, forest officials said on Tuesday.

He was nabbed on May 4 with the help of the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB), they said.

Also Read | CUET PG Final Answer Key 2025: NTA Releases Final Answer Key of Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate Courses at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG, Know Steps To Download.

The skin of a melanistic or black tiger was seized in the reserve in January. The tiger was killed by a gunshot in the fringe areas of the reserve, they added.

The accused, identified as Rabindra Naik (24) of Kasikundal village in Mayurbhanj district, has been absconding since then.

Also Read | India-UK Free Trade Pact: PM Narendra Modi, Counterpart Keir Starmer Seal FTA and Double Contribution Convention Agreements To Boost Trade.

"The accused was located in Gujarat, and with the help of WCCB Central Region, Bhopal, and our own intelligence network, the accused was arrested," an official said.

The gun used for killing the tiger was recovered, and a fingerprint was extracted to prove Naik's involvement, he said.

Also, four tiger claws were seized from his possession, he said.

The accused was produced before a court in Baripada on Monday and sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

So far, 11 people have been arrested in this case, and four are still at large, officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)