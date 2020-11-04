Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], November 4 (ANI): Addressing an election rally in Muzaffarpur on Wednesday, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that Pakistan should understand that PoK belonged to India, it is still part of the country and in future also, it will remain with India.

"Pakistan should understand one thing clearly that entire PoK belonged to India and today also we consider PoK as part of India. In the future also, it will remain with India. This is our Parliament's resolution," Singh said.

Bihar voted in the first and second phases of the state elections on October 28 and November 3. Voting in the third phase will take place on November 7 and the results are scheduled to be declared on November 10. (ANI)

